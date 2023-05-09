NEW policies to improve the living standards of citizens and the purchasing power of pensioners will be adopted by the government, assured a top minister.

The government was committed to implementing more such programmes in co-ordination and consultation with the legislators, said Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa yesterday.

He added that the 2023-2024 draft national budget has been designed to ensure financial stability, sustainable economic growth, creating jobs for nationals, and achieving fiscal balance.

The assurance came during the first round of negotiations between a Cabinet delegation, led by Shaikh Salman, and legislators at the National Assembly complex in Gudaibiya.

“The interest of the country and citizens is top priority and all available resources, efforts and initiatives would be dedicated towards fulfilling that,” he added.

“This should come through national team work in partnership with legislators, and all concerned ministers will be available to reply, clarify and respond to concerns, suggestions and proposals.”

More than 50 mega projects worth millions of dinars are set to be rolled out this year and the next, giving the much-needed boost to the country’s development and infrastructure.

The projects in the housing, education, health, digitalisation and artificial intelligence sectors will also significantly improve the quality of services.

The schemes, mentioned in the draft budget presented to Parliament and the Shura Council by the Cabinet last month, would cost BD1.123 billion – of which BD608.6 million will be allotted this year and BD514.1m in the next.

The government will provide BD450m, divided equally in two years, while the rest of the funds – BD383.6m this year and BD289.1m next year – will be allotted from the GCC Development Programme.

National Assembly and Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam said public interest and improving living standards is common ground for all spending from the budget.

“Hopefully we will reach consensus on matters of benefit to the public while maintaining a fiscal balance, achieving the four-year Government Action Plan and implementing projects and schemes that help elevate the country and people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh said there are multiple ideas that could lead to constructive debate on proposals.

“Plans and initiatives have to be more efficient and effective and here comes work on how to structure budgeting policies together,” he said.

Parliament financial and economic affairs committee chairman Mohammed Al Ahmed said the government has shown an understanding of all parliamentary demands that include increasing wages and pension while achieving fiscal balance.

“We have also demanded increases to the disability allowance, prioritising government projects and Bahrainising all government jobs.”

Shura Council financial and economic affairs committee chairman Khalid Al Maskati said the government commitment to improve living standards of citizens and pensioners reflects a good start.

The GDN has learnt that the joint meetings will continue every Sunday and Wednesday until consensus on numbers and new proposals is reached.

