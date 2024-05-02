Belgium and Kuwait celebrated a significant milestone in their diplomatic relations, marking 60 years of bilateral ties between the two nations. Over the past six decades, Belgium and Kuwait have forged a strong and enduring partnership, characterized by mutual respect, cooperation, and shared interests.

Commemorate

As they commemorate this milestone, both countries reflect on the progress made in their diplomatic, economic, and cultural exchanges, while also looking towards the future with a commitment to further strengthen their relationship. This anniversary serves as an opportune moment to celebrate the achievements of the past and reaffirm the commitment to deepen collaboration across various domains for the benefit of both nations and their people. Speaking on the occasion, HE Christian Dooms, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the State of Kuwait said, “It is a great pleasure and honor for me to welcome you here tonight, to celebrate together the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Belgium.” He went on to say, “I would like to extend a special word of gratitude to Essa Dashti, a dedicated history researcher, for his tireless efforts in producing two insightful booklets that shed light on Kuwaiti-Belgian relations through captivating photographs.

Dashti’s commitment has also played a pivotal role in organizing a successful exhibition showcasing Kuwaiti-Belgian relations at the National Library of Kuwait, which took place just two days ago. “I highly recommend reading these booklets, which are available at the ‘Residence’. “The diplomatic ties between Kuwait and Belgium,” the Belgian envoy said, “were officially established in 1963. In 1964, His Excellency Ambassador Willy Stevens presented his credentials to the then His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, becoming the Kingdom of Belgium’s inaugural ambassador to Kuwait.

He added, in 1985, the State of Kuwait opened its embassy in Belgium. From the beginning, the two countries supported and developed these relations in the best interest of their citizens and ensured their continuity. The celebration of the 60th anniversary of our diplomatic relations is a festive event, which I am glad to share with you. Since Belgium is a founding member of the European Union, “I am particularly proud to host this reception as part of the celebrations during Europe month. Belgium and Kuwait share a lot of common values, and are both keen to strengthen the multilateral environment, based on international law,” he said.

Contribute

Belgium will actively contribute to strengthening the EU-GCC ties and holding currently the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, my country will spare no effort to foster diplomatic dialogue and to seek peaceful solutions to the crises in the region. “As for the bilateral relations,” he said, “my team and myself will work hard to deepen our relationship and we brace ourselves for laying the groundwork for the next 60 years of relations of friendship and cooperation.”

