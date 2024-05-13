THE hearts of Kuwaitis are full of affection for Oman due to the fact that the relationship between these two nations is ancient, with all the meanings of true brotherhood.

For this reason, the visit of its supreme leader, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, to his brother, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Monday comes within a long history of fraternal relations between the two nations and their people.

If Kuwait is a country of humanity that has opened its heart and arms to everyone, then Oman is a country of brotherhood that preserves mutual support and the true meaning of brotherhood with all honesty and gratitude.

Over the past decades, Muscat has proven its capability to overcome all difficulties in order to reserve a position for itself among the ranks of developed countries. It is capable of renaissance according to a studied vision – the basis of what the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said had drawn up, and followed by Sultan Hathaim bin Tariq.

In the last four years of his rule, he worked with the idea of laying down the modern foundations for a State that was able to break away from the alignments to form the balance in relations between everyone. It brings the viewpoints of the opponents closer together, whether in the region or the world. For this reason, it became the millstone and the world’s destination in terms of international agreements.

All of this would not have been possible if it were not for the personal characteristics of the Sultan who is educated, has vast experience in public work, well versed in the humanities, and was able to harmonize modernity and heritage to cultivate a unique experience in the region.

He also knows that a country cannot rise without drawing inspiration from history and building on it. Therefore, the Sultanate today continues to keep pace with the requirements of the times, while preserving its values and working on an infrastructure that is comparable to developed countries.

Furthermore, its foundation was based on an advanced educational system that urges the individual to serve his country from any position in line with the ‘Oman Vision 2040’. The foundations of this vision were laid down by its current Sultan, as part of the plan of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said. It is the continuation of a renaissance that has been expanding since 1970.

Nonetheless, since Sultan Hatheem bin Tariq took over the reins of power in 2020; his country has been on the path of progress and prosperity. Oman has been blessed with many development projects.

Oman is also working to establish important economic partnerships in the region and the world, the basis of which is to work silently and to provide job opportunities for Omanis who have been engaged in all fields without affectation.

The reason is that they are building their country with their own hands. They rely on themselves as per the development plans included in the vision launched by Sultan Hatheem bin Tariq in 2021. Hence, Oman is now considered a promising land for investment, as well as an example for developing countries to follow in terms of economic and social progress.

All this was achieved within a few years of the rule of the Sultan who reserved a place for his country in the region and the world. He maintained the trust given to him and he has been dedicated in serving his country; because he believes in his people and his ability to perform miracles whenever he has the capabilities to work comfortably and without obstacles.

Without a doubt, the visit of Sultan Hathaim bin Tariq to Kuwait is an occasion aimed not only to deepen fraternal relations between the two countries and people, but also to establish major investment partnerships between Kuwaitis and Omanis.

Welcome, Sultan of glorified culture who loves Kuwait, just as Kuwait loves him and his people. He is a dear guest for all of us and the entire country – both the leadership and people.

