BBK is participating in the second edition of the Housing Finance Exhibition taking place in City Centre Bahrain. Organised by the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry in co-operation with Eskan Bank, the 10-day expo ends on June 24.

BBK is showcasing diverse housing finance programmes and solutions offered by the participating entities, thereby assisting individuals in fulfilling their aspirations of owning their dream homes.

During the exhibition, BBK will actively promote its exclusive customer offerings of the new Mazaya social housing financing scheme.

Moreover, it will present latest housing financing programmes and social housing loans provided under the Tas’heel programme, thereby demonstrating its commitment to boosting housing projects associated with the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry and Eskan Bank.

BBK will also showcase the diverse array of financing solutions it extends for the residential units in Danat Al Lawzi project, within Mazaya.