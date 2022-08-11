Bahrain and Saudi Arabia recently discussed cooperation to create diverse business opportunities in the sector of tourism and promote its sustainability in line with international developments.

Bahrain’s Tourism Minister Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairafi hailed deep-rooted historic relations binding the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

She noted steadily-growing relations and expanding cooperation across all fields, particularly the tourism sector.

The minister made the statement as she met Saudi Tourism Development Fund Chief Executive Officer Qusai bin Abdulla Al Fakhri in Riyadh.

They agreed to explore the future prospects of tourism projects undertaken by the private sector in both countries, in addition tapping into investment opportunities in this vital sector.

Al Sairafi highlighted Bahrain’s 2022-2025 tourism strategy which aims to further develop the sector and pump more investments in tourism infrastructure, stressing openness on regional and international strides.

