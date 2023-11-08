MPs yesterday unanimously approved an aviation agreement with Chile, drafted urgently by the government, and referred it to the Shura Council for review.

“We have agreements with Brazil, Mexico and the US, with direct flights set to start next year to the US as we are also working on a similar agreement with Canada,” said Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Al Kaabi.

“Our exports to Chile is $2.5 million annually and imports around $20 million,” he added.

“We were approached by Chile for the agreement and after studying their investment market, we see a future potential.

“It is also a strategic destination that would link the two Americas for us.”

MPs pushed for the aviation agreement on the basis of Chile’s stand with the Palestinians in Gaza. However, they stated there are around 100 aviation agreements with most being ineffective.

They reiterated calls for flights to Iraq and Syria to be reinstated.

Meanwhile, Parliament also unanimously voted on the line-up of three new probe committees on Gulf Air, outsourcing and Bahrainisation in the private and government sectors.

The three probe committees were approved for formation during Parliament’s session two weeks ago.