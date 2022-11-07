The latest statistics released by the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) revealed that Asians outnumbered Kuwaitis by the middle of this year – 1,670,013 compared to 1,502,138 citizens, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

Arabs ranked third with 1,217,014; North Americans ranked fourth with 755, followed by Europeans in fifth place with 617, non-Arab Africans ranked sixth with 104, Australians ranked seventh with 43, and South Americans in the last place with 40.

