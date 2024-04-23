A ministerial working session held on Monday at the Government Palace in the Kasbah decided to take practical measures to start the actual use of the biometric national identity card and the biometric passport during the first six months of 2025.

The decision by the steering committee, comprising the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Communication Technologies and the Ministry of Economy and Planning, came after deliberation and discussion on possible proposals and hypotheses regarding the future technical and logistical path for the issuance of these biometric documents, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

The participants stressed the need to speed up the selection of the best way to issue the biometric documents so that citizens can benefit from them inside and outside the country's borders, following the approval of Organic Law No. 22 of 2024 and Organic Law No. 23 of 2024 on the Biometric Identity Card and Passport.

The ministerial working session to further study the national ID card and biometric passport project, chaired by Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, was attended by Minister of Interior Kamel Feki, Minister of Finance Sihem Nemsia Boughdiri, Minister of Economy and Planning Feryel Ouerghi Sebai and Minister of Communication Technologies Nizar Ben Neji.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has recommended that all countries adopt these biometric documents by 2026.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).