RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari reaffirmed the Kingdom’s neutral position with regard to the Lebanese presidential election file. He expressed the Kingdom’s confidence in the will of the Lebanese people for a change towards a better future.



Buhari made these remarks during a visit to former Lebanese Prime Minister Fouad Siniora. The meeting was part of his visits to Lebanese officials since last week. During the meeting, they reviewed the current situation in Lebanon and the region as a whole.



They also discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, according to a statement from Siniora’s media office. Bukhari said in a statement: “We are confident in the will of the Lebanese people to change towards a better tomorrow.”



Meanwhile, representatives of the ‘National Moderation’ bloc visited the Saudi ambassador at his home. Their discussion focused on the general political situation in the country, especially the process of the presidential election.



According to a statement of the bloc, Ambassador Bukhari reaffirmed the neutral position of Saudi Arabia. On their part, the members of the bloc stressed the need for holding the election in the near future.

They also emphasized the need for not boycotting elections by any bloc or deputy as it is the duty of the representatives to attend the election process and express their opinion in a democratic and transparent way.

