The revenues of hotels rated between 3 to 5 stars in the Sultanate of Oman has reached more than OMR 60 million till the end of April 2022.

Oman News Agency (ONA) said in a statement: "A remarkable increase in the revenues of hotels rated 3 to 5 stars in the Sultanate of Oman by 117.5 per cent at the end of last April, amounting to OMR 60,239,000. The number of hotel guests recorded an increase by 34.7 per cent to reach 511,429 , and the occupancy rate increased to 14.5 per cent."

