Jalan Bani Bu Ali: ‘Al Hameedi Heritage Museum’ which is one of the tourist attractions in South Al Sharqyiah Governorate, was inaugurated on Saturday under the patronage of Mohamed bin Humaid Al Ghabshi, Wali of Jalan Bani Bu Ali.

Humaid bin Saleh Al Humaidy, the owner of the museum, said that the inauguration of this museum coincides with the summer tourism and the events of Ajwa Al Ashkhara forum to show the traditional heritage for which the wilayat is famous among visitors.

The museum consists of many corners, including a corner for specialised weapons such as old swords and daggers, a corner for books and newspapers, a corner for Omani traditional dress.

Another corner displays book collections, pottery, currencies and old coins .