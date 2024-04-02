Life of Pi is set to dazzle UAE audiences at Etihad Arena, Yas Island for a limited season from November 15-17, 2024.

Proactiv Entertainment has partnered up with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi to bring to the UAE’s capital Life of Pi from the West End by Simon Friend Entertainment – the very first international play to ever come to Abu Dhabi.

Based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, Life of Pi is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation and “gives new life to Broadway” (The Today Show). The groundbreaking story was also adapted to a movie, which won four Oscar Awards.

After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger.

Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, Life of Pi creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.

The spellbinding production has earned rave reviews worldwide with Time Out describing it as “The most stunning production I have ever seen” and The Guardian as “An extraordinary journey. Unmissable.”

Nicolas Renna, Chief Executive Officer at Proactiv Entertainment, said: “We are beyond thrilled to bring to Abu Dhabi such a unique play after its international success in the West End and Broadway.

“The production represents the pinnacle of theatrical excellence, combining innovative stagecraft with a deeply moving story that audiences know and adore. Many people may have read the book or watched the movie – but experiencing this epic tale live on stage is something you do not want to miss out on.”

Tickets are now available through etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net, with a 4-ticket offer giving 10% off when purchasing four tickets in Platinum and Diamond.

