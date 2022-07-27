Three thousand new housing units are being planned after the government allocated six more sites in Ramli.

The announcement came after His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday chaired a meeting of the Government Executive Committee, which discussed the efficiency of housing services in Bahrain.

The Electricity and Water Authority’s initiatives as well as proposals to enhance Bahrain’s rating after its success in retaining its Tier-1 Status in the US Department of State Trafficking in Persons Report were also reviewed.

The sites in Ramli have been earmarked under the government-owned land development plan.

The housing project has been launched by the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry in co-operation with the private sector.

“The allocated sites enable the provision of a total of 3,000 units,” said the minister, Amna Al Romaihi, who inspected the sites during a visit to Ramli. Ms Al Romaihi was accompanied by ministry officials and representatives of Eskan Bank.

Detailed engineering plans for 300 units would be drawn up for construction, with the work to start immediately, she said.

Ms Al Romaihi praised the role played by the Planning and Urban Development Authority in allocating the sites for the project to proceed. The project would be further expanded in co-operation with development companies.

The Ramli residential project is being implemented on 100 hectares, providing 4,261 units, of which 1,261 have been allocated to beneficiaries.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).