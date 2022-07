Sri Lanka's newly appointed acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Friday that he would follow constitutional process and establish law and order in the country.

Wickremesinghe, who was appointed acting President after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned from his post on Thursday, asked lawmakers to work towards a consensus to establish an all-party government in the crisis-ridden country. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)



Reuters