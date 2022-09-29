Vietnam's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 13.67% in the third quarter, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO), reported the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The three months posted such high growth as the same period last year which saw the COVID-19 pandemic breaking out strongly and seriously affecting production and business activities.

With upbeat signs reported in almost all aspects between January and September, the GDP was estimated to rise 8.83% for the period, the highest nine-month growth recorded in 2011-2022.

In the context, the GSO also pointed out that the agro-forestry-fishery sector grew by 2.99% in the first nine months.

"The industry and construction, meanwhile, increased by 9.44%, contributing 41.79%; and service rose by 10.57%," added VNA.

Regarding GDP use, final consumption expenditure climbed 7.26% over the same period last year; accumulated assets rose by 5.59%; exports of goods and services up 8.94%; and imports of goods and services up 4.74%.



