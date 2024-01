Vietnam's economic growth is forecast to accelerate to 6.7% this year from 5.05% last year, Standard Chartered said on Monday.

Inflation is anticipated to pick up to 5.5% in 2024 from 3.3% in 2023, it said in a note, adding monetary loosening has likely ended given Vietnam's economic recovery had started to gain momentum. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)