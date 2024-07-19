President Bola Tinubu called for enhancing the economic value of bilateral relations between Nigeria and partner nations during a meeting on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, where he received Letters of Credence from Ambassadors Jorge Adao Martins Dos Santos of Portugal, Biu Quoc Hung of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Salim Khalifa Mohammed Almuzayen of the State of Kuwait.

He expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s longstanding relations with Portugal and their shared interests in trade, culture, and partnership in oil and gas, which have benefited both countries.

“It’s good to have you in Nigeria. I’m pleased that you are familiar with Nigeria and its environment. With your presence, I believe our bilateral relations will be further enhanced. I’m also glad that you are active in other West African countries.

“I have been informed of your economic interests in Nigeria. We need to collaborate more on localizing mineral deposits production. I maintain an open-door policy, and you can always reach me through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and my Chief of Staff, Right Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila,” a statement by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale quoted him as saying.

In response, the Ambassador of Portugal noted that investors from his country have a keen interest in Nigeria and that trade in gas with Nigeria predates the Russia-Ukraine conflict and will continue.

“We will work on our agreements to enhance economic relations. There is considerable interest in various development areas where we can collaborate. We are among the largest buyers of gas from Nigeria and appreciate the supplies.

“We have a longstanding mutual relationship in energy. Before the Russia-Ukraine conflict, we sourced our gas from Nigeria. Portuguese companies are also involved in constructing the rail line from Kano to Niger Republic, which will be completed in two years,” the Portuguese Ambassador said.

During his meeting with the Ambassador of Vietnam, President Tinubu emphasized that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector is poised to benefit from Vietnam’s automation skills and technology.

“Thank you for your visit to Nigeria. We share many values and a rich diversity with Vietnam.

“We highly value our bilateral agreements with Vietnam, especially in technology. We look forward to enhancing our partnership for development,” the President said.

In response, the Vietnamese Ambassador stated, “Under your leadership, I see Nigeria overcoming most of its challenges and becoming one of the happiest countries in the world.”

Ambassador Hung also expressed his commitment to strengthening relations and enhancing economic ties during his tenure.

President Tinubu also expressed gratitude to the Ambassador of Kuwait for his country’s longstanding good relations with Nigeria and extended appreciation to the Emir and the Crown Prince.

“I’m pleased that we are making efforts to enhance our relationship’s value. Both our countries are committed to our people’s development and exploring economic opportunities. My door is always open for you,” the President said.

The Ambassador of Kuwait assured the President of his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties for mutual benefit.

