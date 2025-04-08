Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received French President Emmanuel Macron at Cairo’s Ittihadiya Palace on Monday, where the two leaders formally announced the elevation of Egyptian-French relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

The announcement followed high-level bilateral talks and an expanded meeting that included ministerial delegations from both countries. The meetings resulted in the signing of several memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements across key sectors, including healthcare, transportation, energy, artificial intelligence, and vocational training.

Speaking at a joint press conference, President Al-Sisi hailed the visit as a pivotal moment in strengthening bilateral ties and emphasized the importance of increasing French investments in Egypt. He pointed to the longstanding presence of French companies in the country and called for deeper collaboration in industry, green economy initiatives, and the localization of railway manufacturing.

Al-Sisi also underscored Egypt’s ambition to expand cooperation in areas such as green hydrogen production and cybersecurity, noting the significance of building on the outcomes of the Egypt–France Economic Forum.

President Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to Egypt’s stability, especially in light of regional turmoil. He expressed support for Egypt’s ongoing dialogue with both the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission, aimed at advancing structural economic reforms.

The leaders also addressed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, reiterating their unified opposition to the displacement of Palestinians or the annexation of Palestinian territories. They jointly called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the urgent and unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid.

“Peace and stability in the Middle East cannot be achieved without a just resolution to the Palestinian issue,” Al-Sisi said. “I discussed with President Macron the need to launch a genuine political process based on the two-state solution, establishing a Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

He also thanked Macron for France’s continued support for the Palestinian cause and announced that Egypt would host an international reconstruction conference for Gaza once military operations cease.

The two presidents reviewed other pressing regional challenges, including the Syrian conflict and political instability in Lebanon. They reaffirmed the importance of respecting Syria’s sovereignty, de-escalating tensions in Lebanon, and implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Al-Sisi highlighted Egypt’s strategic interest in safeguarding its water security, declaring that the Nile River is a matter of national survival. He reiterated Egypt’s readiness to cooperate with Nile Basin countries on the basis of international law and shared interests.

The leaders also voiced serious concern over the growing threat to maritime navigation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Al-Sisi revealed that attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea had cost Egypt approximately $7 billion in lost Suez Canal revenues during 2024, disrupting global supply chains and international trade.

The Egyptian president praised France’s role in supporting Egypt at the European level, especially in securing the European Parliament’s recent approval of the second tranche of a €4bn financial assistance package. He urged the timely disbursement of these funds to help bolster Egypt’s economy.

Concluding the joint statements, President Al-Sisi expressed optimism that the visit and the signed agreements would usher in a new phase in the longstanding partnership between Egypt and France, deepening their cooperation and mutual understanding.