With South Africa’s recent VAT increase to 15.5%, the cost of everyday essentials is rising, placing even more pressure on consumers, particularly in the informal retail economy. For brands and outlets, this shift underscores the critical importance of highly targeted product placement, competitive pricing, and data-driven sales strategies.

Tributree is leading the way in helping businesses navigate these economic shifts by delivering real-time, fact-based insights into the township economy.

While many companies struggle to penetrate and quantify the informal retail sector, Tributree provides a totally different perspective - one built on real-time, data-backed intelligence rather than assumptions.

With over 15,000 on-the-ground field agents (Connectas) capturing information through Tributree’s proprietary technology app, 133,000 informal outlet owners are currently mapped nationwide. This includes an unparalleled footprint of 58,000 spaza stores and 35,000 taverns audited in the last 12 months. Tributree offers brands an unmatched, data-driven window into the true buying behaviour of township traders and consumers, ensuring that every marketing rand is spent efficiently in an environment where price sensitivity is at an all-time high.

“Understanding the Kasi economy has never been more vital,” says Georgie Midgley, CEO of Tributree. “With VAT increasing, the price elasticity of demand in informal retail is becoming even more pronounced. Consumers are making tougher decisions about what they buy and where they buy it. Brands that fail to optimise their pricing and promotions for this landscape risk losing relevance.”

Forbes Africa reports that spaza shops contribute at least 5.2% to South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), highlighting their significance. Yet, despite their size and economic importance, these businesses have remained largely invisible to brands. Tributree changes that with on-the-ground intelligence and real-time market expertise, allowing businesses to strategically deploy resources, tailor promotions, and dominate their product categories in this multi-billion-rand market.

Unlike traditional retail analytics, which leave gaps in understanding, Tributree ensures that every action is measured, tracked, and optimised for growth. To date, the company has executed:



- 2.2 million audits and counting.



- Over R812m in transactional data analysed.



- 35,000+ point-of-sale marketing and advertising installations.



- Sales execution models that are 5x more cost-effective than any other.

At a time when household budgets are tightening, brands cannot afford inefficiencies in their informal retail strategies. Data-driven decision-making is no longer optional, it is essential. Tributree ensures that the right products reach the right consumers at the right price, maximising affordability and accessibility in the Kasi economy.

According to Trade Economics, 8 million South Africans over 18 are unemployed, with 55% between the ages of 18-32 years. Tributree is committed to job creation within the informal economy. Their vast network of Connectas are more than data collectors, they are community changemakers, earning, upskilling, and strengthening local economies while providing invaluable market intelligence, merchandising, and promotional support.

“Our work goes beyond logistics, it’s about uplifting communities, creating opportunity, and ensuring that the voices on the ground shape the solutions we deliver,” says Bafana Meshe, regional manager: Connectas Field Team in Gauteng.

With the South African township economy valued at approximately R900bn, where 40% is currently informal, Tributree’s data-driven approach is helping brands maintain relevance and increase their ROI in this rapidly evolving landscape. As township retail continues to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6-8% over the next decade, Tributree ensures that its clients stay ahead of the curve, adapting their strategies to economic realities while maintaining strong consumer engagement. In a market where every cent matters, Tributree is enabling action that drives sustainable growth for brands and outlets across South Africa.

Tributree is South Africa's only definitive source of extensive, real-time accurate data and insights into the informal retail market. Tributree's solutions empower companies and brands to identify exact product opportunities, optimise supply chains and placements, expand reach, adapt to evolving consumer preferences and the competitive advantage needed to succeed.

