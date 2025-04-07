KUWAIT CITY - After several years, Belgium is set to renew its economic ties with Kuwait through an Economic Mission scheduled for 29–30 April 2025. The last such visit was in 2002, marking this upcoming mission as a significant milestone in Belgian-Kuwaiti relations.

This renewed engagement underscores the strong potential and mutual interest in deepening bilateral economic cooperation. Led by the Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Belgian Embassy in Kuwait, Ms. Laurence Heyblom, the mission will bring together 44 Belgian companies spanning 12 key sectors, to explore business opportunities and foster new commercial partnerships.

The sectors represented include engineering and industrial, healthcare and medical, technology and ICT, security and safety, energy and sustainability, construction and real estate, retail and trade, education and training, legal and compliance, and food and beverages.

“This mission is not just about trade – it’s about building lasting relationships,” Ms. Heyblom emphasized during a recent meeting. “We want to introduce Kuwait to the diversity and innovation of Belgian companies, and also help Belgian businesses better understand the Kuwaiti market.” Despite Belgium’s strong global economic footprint – boasting a GDP of approximately $600 billion and exports comprising 85% of its economic output – its products remain relatively unknown to most Kuwaitis beyond the well-loved Belgian waffles, fries, and chocolate.



This mission seeks to change that narrative. Key Belgian firms such as DEME (a global leader in dredging and marine infrastructure), John Cockerill (specializes in industrial engineering and environmental technology), and GSK Biologicals (a pharmaceutical leader in vaccine production) will be among the participants, showcasing Belgium’s world-class innovation and eco-friendly solutions. Highlighting Belgium’s logistics strength, Ms. Heyblom noted that the Port of Antwerp is Europe’s second-largest and the world’s second-largest petrochemical hub, positioning Belgium as a strategic trade and industrial gateway to Europe. Trade between Belgium and Kuwait already demonstrates promise. Belgium’s main exports to Kuwait include chemicals (40%), food (18.6%), and machinery (11%).



Meanwhile, imports from Kuwait are dominated by mineral products, making up 97.6% of total imports. Through this mission, Belgium aims to not only enhance its trade volumes with Kuwait but also plant the seeds for long-term partnerships. With a diverse set of industries and a clear commitment to collaboration, the Economic Mission 2025 is set to open new doors and elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

By Nasser Al-Hajeri

