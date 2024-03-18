PHOTO
Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup has sold its 41.5% stake, including other assets, in its Vincom Retail unit, for $1.6 billion, a company official said on a call with analysts on Monday. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen in Hanoi)
A company official said on a call with analysts on Monday
