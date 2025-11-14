AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung held wide-ranging talks on Thursday aimed at advancing cooperation between Jordan and Vietnam following His Majesty King Abdullah’s visit to Hanoi, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The discussions focused on establishing practical mechanisms to implement the outcomes of the King’s meetings with Vietnam’s leadership, which centred on enhancing collaboration across a range of vital sectors.

Safadi and Trung agreed to convene the first session of political consultations next year to develop a comprehensive roadmap for strengthening ties in trade, investment, health, education, and tourism. The consultations are expected to translate the results of the high-level discussions into tangible projects benefiting both nations.

The ministers also reviewed a number of agreements under preparation to create the legal frameworks required to expand cooperation between the private sectors of Jordan and Vietnam.

Talks further addressed regional developments, particularly efforts to uphold the ceasefire in Gaza, end the humanitarian crisis, and advance implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Safadi expressed appreciation for Vietnam’s continued support for peace efforts in the region based on the two-state solution and in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

During the visit, Safadi and Trung signed two memoranda of understanding, one establishing political consultations between the two foreign ministries, and another to enhance cooperation between the Jordanian Diplomatic Institute and the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

