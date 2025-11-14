AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah attended the opening session of the Vietnam-Jordan Business Forum in Hanoi on Thursday.

During his remarks at the forum, His Majesty emphasised the importance of strengthening economic cooperation between Jordan and Vietnam, and taking advantage of Vietnam’s advanced economic experience and progressive vision, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King pointed to the potential for both countries to leverage their investment advantages to achieve economic integration and build an economic bridge between Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

His Majesty also noted opportunities for cooperation between private sector institutions in both countries in the fields of pharmaceuticals, electronics, textiles, technology, agriculture, and logistics.

The King stressed the importance of building on the business forum, and establishing a roadmap for action through the exchange of visits, expertise, and institutional partnerships that ensure continuity and tangible results, the statement said.

The forum brought together representatives of companies and chambers of industry and commerce from both countries to discuss mechanisms for enhancing trade and investment cooperation, and opening new horizons for economic partnerships between private sector institutions.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah, and Jordan’s non-resident Ambassador to Vietnam Saed Radaideh attended the meeting.

