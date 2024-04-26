Thirty-eight areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 47 °Celsius (°C) on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA reported.

In the latest heat index bulletin of PAGASA, it said that 38 areas in the country will be under the 'danger' classification, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 47°C.

Sangley Point in Cavite may experience a heat index as high as 47°C.

The following areas are expected to experience a "dangerous" heat index classification on Thursday:

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 42°C

Masbate City, Masbate: 42°C

Coron, Palawan: 42°C

Tacloban City, Leyte: 42°C

Guiuan, Eastern Samar: 42°C

Casiguran, Aurora: 42°C

Tayabas City, Quezon: 42°C

Infanta, Quezon: 42°C

Alabat, Quezon: 42°C

Davao City, Davao del Sur: 42°C

Cotabato City, Maguindanao: 42°C

Calapan, Oriental Mindoro: 43°C

Iba, Zambales: 43°C

Aparri, Cagayan: 43°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo: 43°C

Baler (Radar), Aurora: 43°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 43°C

Science Garden, Quezon City, Metro Manila: 43°C

ISU Echague, Isabela: 43°C

Bacnotan, La Union: 43°C

Dumangas, Iloilo: 43°C

Catarman, Northern Samar: 43°C

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur: 43°C

Clark Airport (DMIA), Pampanga: 43°C

Mulanay, Quezon: 43°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 44°C

CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija: 44°C

Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas: 44°C

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 44°C

Legazpi City, Albay: 44°C

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 44°C

NAIA Pasay City, M.Manila: 45°C

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 45°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 45°C

Aborlan, Palawan: 45°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 45°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 46°C

Sangley Point, Cavite: 47°C

Meanwhile, the remaining parts of the country which are not under the 'danger' classification are under the 'extreme caution' classification, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

The heat index, also referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.

PAGASA has issued a warning under the "danger" classification as temperatures soar between 42°C to 51°C.

It warned that individuals are at risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion under the scorching heat.

To avoid potential complications from the extreme heat, the state weather bureau advised the public to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and schedule daily activities during cooler times later in the day.

