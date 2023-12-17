BEIJING - Tibet Airlines signed a deal on Sunday with Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) to jointly research a plane variant suitable for high-altitude plateaus, the Tibet government said.

The deal will help develop domestically made passenger jets while considering Indigenous intellectual-property rights and safeguarding national security and border stability, the government of the Chinese-ruled Himalayan region posted on its WeChat account, citing the regional vice-chairman, Wei Xiuchang.

