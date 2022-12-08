Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a fifth straight session on Thursday, weighed down by Wall Street's overnight weakness and battery makers' sharp losses. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was flat.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 11.73 points, or 0.49%, at 2,371.08.

** The index logged its lowest closing level since Nov. 4 and its longest losing streak since late-August.

** The local market started the session lower, tracking Wall Street's overnight losses on comments from top bank executives that added to the market's recession worries.

** "The expiry of futures and options put additional downward pressure on the market that had already been in a weak trend," said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment and Securities.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 5.68% in its worst session since Sept. 23, after its customer Tesla cut production in China.

** Its parent LG Chem fell 1.33%, while other battery makers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation ended down 2.12% and 0.61%, respectively.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, less than a third gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 474.2 billion won ($359.47 million), extending their selling streak to a fifth session, their longest since late-September.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,318.0 per dollar, 0.28% higher than its previous close at 1,321.7.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 103.74.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 3.665%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.4 basis point to 3.514%. ($1 = 1,319.1800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)



