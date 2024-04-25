Thirty areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 46 °Celsius (°C) on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA reported.

According to the latest heat index bulletin of the weather agency, 30 areas are forecast to fall under the "danger" heat index classification due to temperatures ranging from 42°C to 46°C.

CBSUA-Pili in Camarines Sur may experience a heat index as high as 46°C.

The following areas are expected to experience a "dangerous" heat index classification on Wednesday:

NAIA, Pasay City, Metro Manila: 44°C

Science Garden, Quezon City: 43°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 45°C

Aparri, Cagayan: 45°C

Tugegarao City, Cagayan: 44°C

ISU Echague, Isabela: 42°C

Iba, Zambales: 42°C

CLSU Munoz, Nueva Ecija: 43°C

Baler (Radar), Aurora: 42°C

Casiguran, Aurora: 42°C

Sangley Point, Cavite: 43°C

Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas: 42°C

Alabat, Quezon: 42°C

Coron, Palawan: 43°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 45°C

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 45°C

Aborlan, Palawan: 45°C

Daet, Camarines Norte: 42°C

Legazpi City, Albay: 43°C

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 43°C

Masbate City, Masbate: 43°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 46°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 43°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo: 43°C

Dumangas, Iloilo: 42°C

La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental: 42°C

Catarman, Northern Samar: 42°C

Catbalogan, Samar: 42°C

Tacloban City, Leyte: 42°C

Guiuan, Eastern Samar: 44°C

Meanwhile, most parts of the country are under the 'extreme caution' classification, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

The heat index, also referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.

PAGASA has issued a warning under the "danger" classification as temperatures soar between 42°C to 51°C.

It warned that individuals are at risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion under the scorching heat.

To avoid potential complications from the extreme heat, the state weather bureau advised the public to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and schedule daily activities during cooler times later in the day.

On Tuesday, PAGASA recorded the highest heat index recorded at 48 °C in Aparri, Cagayan.

