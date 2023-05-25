An international fair and conference on climate change opened in the southeastern port city of Busan on Thursday, showcasing the latest eco-friendly technologies by about 500 enterprises and addresses by climate change experts, Yonhap news agency reported.

The 2023 World Climate Industry Expo (WCE) will continue through Saturday at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre in the city, 325 kilometres southeast of Seoul, under the theme "Rising above the Climate Crisis towards Sustainable Prosperity."

The nation's largest exhibition of climate change and the energy industry is jointly organised by 11 ministries, including the environment, science, foreign and industry ministries, along with 14 public entities, such as the Busan city government, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the Korea International Trade Association.



