Egyptian pharmacy app Chefaa has secured $5.25 million in a new funding round, as it plans to strengthen its presence in Saudi Arabia.

The investment is co-led by Newtown Partners in South Africa and Global Brain in Japan, along with other global investors, including GMS Capital Partners in the US, Verod-Kepple Africa Ventures in Nigeria and M3 in Japan, according to a statement.

The start-up, founded in 2017 by two female entrepreneurs, Rasha Rady and Doaa Aref, operates an e-pharmacy platform, which is GPS-enabled and helps chronic patients place orders, schedule and refill recurring prescriptions.

Two years after its launch, the pharmacy's delivery platform has served hundreds of thousands of patients, according to the company’s website.

Chefaa has recently entered the Saudi market and it now has presence in eight cities in the kingdom.

“Chefaa will use the funding to enhance its presence in the kingdom and scale all models designed to digitise the supply chain,” the statement said.

