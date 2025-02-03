ABU DHABI - Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), affirmed that environmental sustainability is a behaviour rooted in values and standards firmly embedded in the culture of individuals and society.

She emphasised that preserving the environment and protecting natural resources have become an integral part of the UAE's heritage and authentic traditions, instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the occasion of the 28th National Environment Day, which the country celebrates tomorrow under the slogan "Our Roots, Our Future," Al Dhaheri said that environmental efforts continue with the unlimited support of the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, making environmental sustainability a national duty passed from generation to generation and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global beacon in environmental protection.

She stressed the commitment of EAD to sustaining its achievements in preserving nature through various projects and initiatives aimed at reducing negative environmental impacts and protecting precious natural resources in the emirate.

These efforts range from conserving freshwater resources and setting air quality standards to protecting terrestrial and marine biodiversity, all while working to provide a clean and healthy environment that enhances quality of life and promotes environmental sustainability.

She emphasised that collective efforts and joint action are the cornerstone of driving change and achieving the desired goals for a healthier, more sustainable environment and a better future for generations to come.

The UAE marks National Environment Day on 4th February each year, reaffirming its commitment to environmental responsibility and aligning with global efforts for conservation. The occasion serves as a collective call to action, encouraging participation in environmental protection, raising awareness, promoting social responsibility and supporting sustainable innovations.