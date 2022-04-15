SOFIA- The International Monetary Fund sees Bulgaria's economic growth tentatively near 3% this year, down from an earlier estimate of 4.4% as the war in Ukraine pushes food and energy prices up, the Fund said in a statement on Friday.

The IMF, which concluded a staff visit to Sofia, said the central bank should watch for a possible increase in credit risk and other spillovers from the war in Ukraine.

"Growth is tentatively projected near 3 percent this year, while inflation will likely reach double digits," the Fund said.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)