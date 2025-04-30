Riyadh: Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia) logged 14.75% higher net profits at SAR 271.28 million as of 31 December 2024, compared to SAR 318.23 million in 2023.

The revenues hiked by 31.72% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.68 billion in 2024 from SAR 1.27 billion, according to the financial results.

This positive revenue growth is attributed to the expansion of the advertising network in the operational sectors of the company, along with the continued digital transformation initiatives.

Earnings per share (EPS) retreated to SAR 4.93 last year from SAR 5.59 in 2023.

