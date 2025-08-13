Riyadh - Methanol Chemicals Company (Chemanol) incurred 790.91% higher net losses at SAR 467.73 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared with SAR 52.50 million in H1-24.

Revenues reached SAR 320.28 million as of 30 June 2025, reflecting a 9.09% year-on-year (YoY) decline from SAR 352.31 million, according to the financial statements.

Loss per share stood at SAR 6.93 in H1-25, versus SAR 0.78 in H1-24.

Financial Statements for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company’s net losses widened by 1,410% to SAR 427.26 million from SAR 28.28 million in Q2-24.

The Tadawul-listed company generated SAR 152.38 million in revenues, an annual fall of 9.85% from SAR 169.04 million.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q2-25 net losses deepened by 955.74% from SAR 40.47 million in January-March 2025, while the revenues dropped by 9.24% from SAR 167.90 million.

In 2024, Chemanol recorded a 53.15% YoY surge in net losses to SAR 272.30 million from SAR 177.80 million.

