Arab Finance: Housing and Development Bank reported consolidated net income after tax valued at EGP 9.560 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual surge of 60.1% from EGP 5.971 billion, according to the financial indicators.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 17.96 in H1 2025 from EGP 11.21 in H1 2024, while the interest income hiked by 54.2% to EGP 19.294 billion from EGP 12.514 billion.

As for the standalone results, the net interest income after tax hit EGP 8.927 billion at the end of June 2025, up 73.1% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 5.158 billion.

Housing and Development Bank reported non-consolidated interest income worth EGP 19.302 billion in the first six months of 2025, higher by 54.1% YoY than EGP 12.523 billion.

Standalone profits per share climbed to EGP 15.07 from EGP 8.52.