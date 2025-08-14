Riyadh – United International Transportation Company (Budget Saudi) logged net profits totaling SAR 168.39 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, up 19.48% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 140.92 million.

The Tadawul-listed company generated SAR 1.08 billion in revenues as of 30 June 2025, reflecting a 29.23% rise from SAR 841.94 million in H1-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 2.15 in H1-25 from SAR 1.98 a year earlier.

Quarterly Results

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Budget Saudi posted 20.82% higher net profits at SAR 85.63 million, compared to SAR 70.87 million in Q2-24.

Revenues grew by 28.13% to SAR 544.65 million in April-June 2025 from SAR 425.07 million in the year-ago period.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q2-25 net profits rose by 3.46% from SAR 82.76 million in January-March 2025, while the revenues edged up by 0.22% from SAR 543.41 million.

Dividends for H1-25

On 7 August, the board members approved interim cash dividends amounting to SAR 39.08 million, equivalent to 5% of the company’s capital, for H1-25.

Budget Saudi will pay out SAR 0.50 per share for 78.16 million eligible shares.

The eligibility and payment dates for the dividends are 14 August and 3 September, respectively.

