Arab Finance: Cairo Poultry Company posted 46.82% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders at EGP 1.654 billion for the first half (H1) of 2025, as per the financial results.

The generated net profits were compared with EGP 1.121 billion in H1 2024.

Revenues jumped to EGP 7.882 billion in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 6.799 billion at the end of June 2024, while the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 3.46 from EGP 2.34.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax hit EGP 33.900 million in H1 2025, compared to EGP 96.152 million in H1 2024.

Non-consolidated revenues declined to EGP 692.103 million from EGP 769.835 million.

