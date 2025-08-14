Arab Finance: Oriental Weavers Carpets registered consolidated net profits after tax attributable to the owners amounting to EGP 1.043 billion during the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The recorded amount was lower by 16.36% than EGP 1.248 billion in H1 2024.

Net sales hiked to EGP 12.565 billion in the first six months of 2025, versus EGP 10.779 billion during the same period in 2024.

Standalone net profits after tax reached EGP 1.864 billion at the end of June 2025, marking an annual rise from EGP 1.732 billion. Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 2.80 from EGP 2.61.

The company generated non-consolidated sales valued at EGP 4.395 billion in H1 2025, compared to EGP 4.164 billion a year earlier.

