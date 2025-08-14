Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits after tax of TAQA Arabia jumped by 66% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 350 million in the first half (H1) of 2025 from EGP 211.324 million, the financial results showed.

The sales reached EGP 11.543 billion at the end of June 2025, an annual leap of 48% from EGP 7.791 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) grew by 66% to EGP 0.259 from EGP 0.156.

As for standalone business, TAQA Arabia achieved net profits after tax valued at EGP 133.977 million in the first six months of 2025, down 28% from EGP 186.032 million in H1 2024.

Non-consolidated revenues widened by 34% YoY to EGP 276.891 million in H1 2025 from EGP 207.304 million.

