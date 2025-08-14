Riyadh – Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia) shifted to net losses valued at SAR 108.45 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, against net profits of SAR 148.14 million in H1-24.

Revenues stood at SAR 974.04 million in H1-25, an annual rise of 19.78% from SAR 813.13 million, according to the financial results.

Loss per share hit SAR 1.97 in the first six months (6M) of 2025, compared to earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 2.69 a year earlier.

Financials for Q2-25

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company also turned to net losses of SAR 156.67 million, versus a net profit amounting to SAR 47.43 million in Q2-24.

The sales increased by 15.04% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 430.32 million in April-June 2025 from SAR 374.06 million.

On a quarterly basis, Al Arabia swung to net losses in Q2-25 compared to net profits of SAR 48.22 million in Q1-25, whereas the revenues dropped by 20.85% from SAR 543.72 million.

