Arab Finance: e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments generated consolidated net profits attributable to the owners of the company valued at EGP 1.098 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the interim financial results.

The net profits hiked by 43.98% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 762.680 million.

Revenues jumped to EGP 3.229 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 2.283 billion a year earlier, while the earnings per share (EPS) went up to EGP 0.37 from EGP 0.25.

Non-consolidated net profits after tax increased to EGP 748.837 million at the end of June 2025 from EGP 560.042 million in the year-ago period.

Standalone revenues amounted to EGP 907.586 million in the first six months of 2025, an annual rise from EGP 563.077 million.

