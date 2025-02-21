Egypt - International Company for Fertilizers and Chemicals (El Dawlia) registered EGP 228.73 million in net profit after tax during 2024, an annual growth of 44.91% from EGP 157.83 million, according to the financial results.

The net sales amounted to EGP 2.691 billion in 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 1.425 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 3.03 at the end of December 2024 from EGP 2.26 in the year-ago period.

Founded in 2001, International Company for Fertilizers and Chemicals is a leading joint stock company specialized in the blended fertilizers industry.

The company is specialized in trading fertilizers, seeds, insecticides, and pesticides, in addition to marketing equipment and requirements for agricultural production. It also exports to countries from Latin America, Africa, and Europe.

