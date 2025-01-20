Riyadh: Almarai Company recorded a 12.88% year-on-year (YoY) hike in net profit to SAR 2.31 billion during 2024, compared to SAR 2.04 billion.

The sales hit SAR 20.97 billion as of 31 December 2024, up 7.17% from SAR 19.57 billion a year earlier, according to the financial income results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 2.34 last year from SAR 2.08 in 2023.

Financials for Q4-24

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, the company’s net profits reached SAR 430.72 million, an annual leap of 16.18% from SAR 370.71 million.

Revenues grew by 4.82% to SAR 5.15 billion in October-December 2024 from SAR 4.91 billion a year earlier.

Quarterly, the net profits in Q4-24 fell by 24.49% from SAR 570.45 million in Q3-24, whereas the revenues edged down by 0.99% from SAR 5.20 billion.

