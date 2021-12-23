Mapei Group, a leading Italian manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and chemical products for the construction industry, has announced that one of its subsidiaries, Mapei Construction Chemicals, has teamed up with UAE-based Yellow Door Energy, to install over 2,200 solar panels at its manufacturing plant in Dubai Investment Park.

The colossal 1.2 MW solar plant will generate 1,922,000 kilowatt-hours of clean energy in its first year of operations.

Mapei said installation of the solar panels will commence early next year and will cover an area of 8,900 sq m of the plants rooftop, significantly lowering its electricity costs, with 85% of the firm's energy consumption needs being generated through the solar lease.

The innovative manufacturing plant will reduce the Italian manufacturers carbon emissions by 800 tonnes, equivalent to carbon emissions generated from electricity usage of 145 homes for one year or charging 97 million smart phones.

Stefano Iannacone, Director for Middle East & Africa, said: "At Mapei, sustainable best practices are embedded into our diverse range of building solutions and we are proud to partner with Yellow Door Energy on this pioneering initiative. We have always been at the forefront of innovative solutions that are in the best interest of the environment and communities across the world."

"We are delighted to contribute towards the UAEs Net Zero initiative and will continue to implement forward-thinking sustainable solutions that can positively impact all stakeholders," he added.

Established on the ethos of building an eco-friendly future, the Italian family-based building solutions provider decided to enter into a solar lease with Yellow Door Energy further enhancing its position as a world leader in sustainable building solutions; aligned with its sustainable best practices alongside the UAEs Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, which aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Mapei, over the duration of the solar lease - which spans May 2022 until April 2042 - will liaise with Yelow Door Energy over the installation of the 2,200 solar panels to finance, design, build, commission, operate and maintain the solar plant for the duration of the agreement, he noted.

Yellow Door Energy Chief Commercial Officer Rory McCarthy said: "We are honored to partner with MAPEI and support its ambitious approach to sustainability for the construction industry. Solar power is an integral part of any business that wants to balance profitability and sustainability."

"Yellow Door Energy is humbled to contribute towards the UAEs Clean Energy Strategy and the Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. We also congratulate the nations leadership on the successful bid to host COP28 in 2023," he added.-TradeArabia News Service