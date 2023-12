Dubai Municipality and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) have signed an agreement on the sides of the UN Climate Conference (COP 28) to cooperate in a project to generate electricity from biogases extracted from the landfill in Muhaisnah 5.

The signing supports Dubai’s leading sustainability practices and supports the realisation of the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, signed the agreement at the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority stand in the Green Zone at COP28, held at Expo City Dubai.

Saeed Al Tayer said, “In alignment with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to advance sustainable development and enhance reliance on clean and renewable energy sources, and in pursuit of the goals set by the Conference of the Parties (COP28), the world's largest climate conference, we are dedicated to realizing the objectives outlined in the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. Our aim is to achieve 100% energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050. Additionally, we actively contribute to the implementation of the Integrated Waste Management Strategy Roadmap 2021-2041, fostering innovation in waste management, recycling, and energy conversion. Furthermore, we are committed to executing groundbreaking, long-term clean projects over the next two decades, providing practical solutions to environmental challenges in line with the specified goals in the government agenda.”

Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, emphasised that the partnerships Dubai Municipality is building align with its aspiration to build a more sustainable, pioneering and liveable city.

He said, “Coinciding with the UAE hosting COP28, this strategic agreement with DEWA reflects the growing capabilities of Dubai and the UAE in clean energy as well as the circular and green economy. The agreement is in line with our plans to develop innovative solutions to waste management, enhancing recycling, and reducing the environmental impact of waste. It will also contribute to reducing approximately 300,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually. We are confident this project will consolidate Dubai’s position as a preferred global destination to live and work as well as support the country’s net zero strategic intiative.”

This MoU is a part of Dubai Municipality’s participation in COP28 as a Strategic Pathway Partner. Representatives from more than 1,000 municipalities and cities were invited to attend COP28. Dubai Municipality is showcasing to a global audience Dubai’s and the UAE’s leading model in planning, designing, and building sustainable urban communities of the future.