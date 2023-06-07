Work on the sanitary drainage project in bloc 733 within the Capital Governorate in Bahrain is on track and will be completed as planned, reported BNA citing a senior official from the Works Ministry.

The Tender Board had awarded the urban infrastructure project to Al Naseef Construction Company under a contract for BD260,000 ($685,032).

This comes as part of a strategy to expand drainage networks across the Kingdom of Bahrain, said Works Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for sewage projects Fathi Abdulla Al Farea.

"The Ministry has taken important steps to benefit from wastewater treatment. We are stepping up efforts to benefit from triple-treated sewage water to irrigate crops in streets and parks, in addition to supplying farms with treated water," stated Al Farea after inspecting the project.

Al Farea stressed upon the importance of optimising the use of treated water by expanding pumping, transporting and distributing services.

Creating a balance between available water and future demand in line with the goals of the 2023 Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 is vital, he added.

