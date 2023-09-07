The UK and Japanese export credit agencies (ECAs) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support their future collaboration on sustainable projects worldwide, especially in Africa.



The terms of the agreement will guide the UK Export Finance (UKEF) and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) to collaborate on projects around the world – especially in Africa and the Indo-Pacific – which draw on UK and Japanese supply chains, the UKEF said in a statement.



This is expected to create opportunities for project sponsors worldwide to avail of UKEF and NEXI support, especially for clean energy initiatives and sustainable healthcare, water, education and transport projects.



With a focus on export credit policy and co-investment projects, the partnership between the two ECAs will support the international competitiveness of UK and Japanese businesses as they seek to access global trading opportunities, the statement added.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

