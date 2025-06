Britain will invest 9.4 billion pounds ($12.73 billion) in technology to capture and store carbon dioxide emissions, government documents published on Wednesday showed, as finance minister Rachel Reeves set out near-term spending plans.

Projects being supported include the Acorn project in Scotland and the Viking project in the north east of England, the documents showed.

($1 = 0.7384 pounds)

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Jan Harvey)