ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced the launch of the first phase of a project aimed at reducing energy and water consumption in federal government buildings.

The initiative began at Abdullah bin Omran Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah and will cover 60 government buildings across the country, with investments totalling AED120 million. The first phase is expected to achieve savings of up to 27 percent of total energy and water consumption in the targeted facilities.

This project reflects the ministry’s commitment to accelerating the transition toward higher energy efficiency and supports the goals of the National Energy and Water Demand Management Programme.

This step comes as part of a comprehensive plan that will extend to a second phase covering 360 federal government buildings, with an estimated cost of up to AED1 billion. The phase will be fully financed by the private sector, reflecting the adoption of an effective public–private partnership model to achieve sustainable savings in energy and water consumption.

Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry, affirmed that the launch of works at the hospital represents an important implementation step within a strategic programme aimed at enhancing the efficiency of government buildings, reducing carbon emissions, and achieving sustainable savings in energy and water consumption, in line with the country’s sustainability agenda.

Al Olama noted that the scope of work at Abdullah bin Omran Hospital includes a comprehensive package of technical solutions. These involve replacing existing air-conditioning units with high-efficiency systems, upgrading lighting systems to energy-saving technologies, and replacing pumps with more efficient systems, in addition to implementing advanced engineering solutions to improve energy and water efficiency.

Moreover, he highlighted that the project is being implemented in partnership with the private sector through an innovative financing model that relies on full funding from the private partner, without placing any direct financial burden on the government. This approach enhances financial sustainability and reflects the effectiveness of public–private partnerships in energy efficiency projects.