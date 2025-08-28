SHARJAH - The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has successfully completed a major project to improve water supply in the region.

This initiative involved extending a main water pipeline from Kalba to Wadi Al Helo, and it also included the construction of a new pumping station, six pumps, a ground tank, and two overhead tanks in Wadi Al Helo, all at a cost of AED43.77 million.

This project is part of SEWA’s ongoing mission to strengthen water infrastructure and ensure that high-quality drinking water is available to everyone across the emirate.

Engineer Yousef Al Hammadi, the Director of the Kalba Department at SEWA, highlighted how important this project is for the community.

He mentioned that it is part of the comprehensive development plans guided by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. The goal is to offer the best services using modern technology that meets the needs of the area and fosters infrastructure development.

The main aspects of the project included connecting a larger pipeline to feed into a concrete water tank, building a pumping station that can handle 700,000 gallons of water per day, and installing various pumps to ensure consistent water pressure. They also laid around 20 kilometres of steel pipes and added fiber optic cables in the process.

Al Hammadi confirmed that the project is now fully completed. The pumping station has been tested, and all the pipelines and tanks have been properly cleaned and sterilised. The work teams faced challenges such as operating near busy roads, in mountainous terrain, and during rainy weather, but they successfully overcame these difficulties.

This new project will significantly boost water supplies to Wadi Al Helo and the surrounding areas, satisfying the increasing demand for water and enhancing the distribution network's efficiency. By using the latest technologies and materials, SEWA aims to ensure the facility's durability and reliability.

Al Hammadi emphasised SEWA’s commitment to delivering excellent services to the residents of Sharjah. This new pipeline will help achieve water stability and improve water pressure and quality in Wadi Al Helo. It will also support future development projects in the area and enhance overall water security in Sharjah.

He added that the development projects in Wadi Al Helo are essential for the region's growth. SEWA is closely monitoring economic, tourism, and cultural developments in the area to ensure that energy and water needs are met.