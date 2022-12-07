PHOTO
Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, has issued Request for Proposal (RFP) Juranah Independent Strategic Water Reservoir (ISWR) project.
The ISWR, with a total capacity of 2,000,000 cubic metres, is expected start commercial operations in the first quarter of 2027, SWPC said in a statement dated 6 December 2022.
In May 2022, Zawya Projects had reported that SWPC prequalified 17 companies for the ISWR project, which is being procured on Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis.
SWPC's advisers on the project are Synergy Consulting as lead and financial adviser; Amer Al Amr Law Firm as legal adviser; and Fichtner as technical adviser.
(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)